Marye Elizabeth Urey Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Marye Elizabeth Urey, 59, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Marye was born August 22, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Kenneth and Esther (Taylor) Urey.

She was a 1976 graduate of Champion High School and attended Kent State University majoring in business and accounting.

Marye worked as a billing clerk for Dr. Haun as well as other physicians and Bio-Medical Lab.

Marye was an active member of Champion Christian Church, where she taught children’s church for many years.

She shared her love and talent for music through her participation in the Chancel Choir, praise band and special music.

She played several musical instruments and shared this talent both in church and with family. Her latest joy was teaching her grandson, Noah, to play the piano. Marye was an adoring Mamma to her three grandsons, Noah, Joshua and Liam.

She is survived by her two daughters, Melissa R. Urey of Warren, Ohio and Erin E. (Shawn Huffman) Millikin of Warren, Ohio; grandsons, Noah, Joshua and Liam Huffman. She is also survived by her mother, Esther M. Urey of Warren; sisters, Patricia A. Urey of Warren, Ohio, Susan I. (Donald) McCarty of Warren, Ohio, Donna M. (John) Livingston of Warren, Ohio, Barbara J. (Bill) Wingett of East Liverpool, Ohio and Catherine L. Urey of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Kenneth C. (Char) Urey, Jr. of Warren, Ohio, Thomas J. Urey, Sr. of Warren, Ohio, David L. (Jane) Urey of Vienna, Ohio and Timothy P. Urey of Steubenville, Ohio as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth C. Urey, Sr.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12 at Champion Christian Church 151 Center St. West Warren, Ohio 44481

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12 at the church.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Material contributions may be made to the Champion Christian Church Choir in her memory.

