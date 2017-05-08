Masked gunmen rob Circle K in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after two masked men robbed a Circle K at gunpoint in the city.

The incident happened about 2:49 a.m. Monday at the store on Parkman Rd. N.W.

According to a dispatcher’s report, two men walked into the store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The clerk said that one of the suspects threatened to kill her.

The two men took off, but the clerk wasn’t sure if they were on foot or left in a vehicle.

Police tracked down a vehicle that had crashed into trash bins on Lancer Court and left the car behind.

Police conducted a search and ended up in a foot chase with two people in the area of West Market and Southern Boulevard.

A K-9 was called in and the dog found a gun in the woods in the area of Market Street and Commerce Avenue.

Police were able to apprehend one person and are still looking for the other suspect.

The clerk described both suspects as black males wearing dark-colored pants and hoodies. Both men had bandanas on their heads, one black and one brown. One of the hoodies had white lettering on it.

More information on this incident will be available Monday morning once a police report is released. Look for updates here and on WKBN First News at Noon.