McDonald outlasts Lisbon in softball action

McDonald and Lisbon both open the playoffs tomorrow.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald improves to 15-0 after their extra inning 9-6 road victory over Lisbon. Senior Kendra Kelly finished 4 for 5 batting which included a double and a pair of triples. She went onto drive in 4 runs and cross home plate twice.

Megan Ward and Sierra Schrader collected three base hits apiece. Cheyenne Titus closed out the contest by tossing the final 4 1/3 innings while striking out 7 batters. Titus got the win for the Devils.

Sam Tinsley hurled all eight innings for Lisbon. She struck out 3 but didn’t allow a walk. Autumn Oehlstrom finished the team’s lone triple and compiled 3 hits and 3 RBIs. Hannah Deland and Chloe Smith both had two hits.

McDonald will play the winner of Newbury/Badger tomorrow. Lisbon will play the winner of Southern/Lowellville tomorrow also.

