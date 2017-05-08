Michael Nashtock, Sr. Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Michael Nashtock Sr., 77, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Monday May 8, 2017 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Michael was born on January 8, 1940, a son to John M. and Helen Marie (Zurko) Nashtock in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1957 where he played football for the Blue Devils.

Michael worked as a police officer for the Department of Defense at the Youngstown-Warren Air Reserve Station.

Michael was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Midway and also on the flagship USS Newport News. He enjoyed memories from his service, talking to President Dwight D. Eisenhower on the telephone and having dinner with Lou Holtz and his wife in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain at Rullo’s Resturant. Michael served with Pride, Dignity and Honor for 22 and a half years.

On May 31, 1961, he married Judith Lynn Penniman, who survives him. They shared 55 years together.

He was a member of the Sharpsville V.F.W. post 6404.

Michael enjoyed fishing, sightseeing, traveling with his wife and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Michael was a Sharpsville Blue Devils fan for life. He was very proud that his grandson is considering a career in the U.S. Navy.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Judith Nashtock; two sons, Michael Patrick (Marsha) Nashtock, Jr. of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Douglas Edward (Wendy) Nashtock of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; brother, Thomas P. (Pam) Nashtock; four grandchildren, Amanda C. Simpson, Michael P. Nashtock III, Kayleigh E. Nashtock and Douglas E. Nashtock, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Delaney O. Sovesky, Lila G. Simpson and Nash W. Simpson as well as one Godchild, Susan Lynne DeFalco Poco Sangre.

He was preceded in death by father, John M. Nashtock; mother, Helen Marie Nashtock; two brothers, John M. Nashtock and James N. Nashtock and two sisters, Eileen Coxson, and Patricia A. Ramm.

Friends may call on Friday, May 12 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, with Father Matthew Strickenberger, officiating.

Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please visit www.donaldsonmohney.com to send online condolences to Michael’s family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 10 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.