New Gander Mountain owner says reports of store closures are untrue

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — News spread over the weekend that Gander Mountain is closing all of its remaining stores. But the new owner of the outdoor store says that’s simply not true.

Marcus Lemonis, from CNBC’s “The Profit,” recently bought the chain. He says at least 70 Gander Mountain locations will remain open.

“So Gander Mountain filed bankruptcy as you know, and about 10 days ago I bought all of the assets, all of the intellectual property, all of the trademarks, all of the leases and the Overton’s business. Except for the fact that I did not buy, intentionally, the inventory that’s in the stores,” Lemonis told the IndyStar. “A liquidator bought the inventory that’s in the stores and they have the right to sell that inventory down and out as if it’s going away. But the confusing message is whether a store is staying open or not. And ultimately we control the leases … every single property. And my intention is to keep at least 70 open.”

Please RT and pass this along. @gandermountain update https://t.co/XSKOClah7I — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 7, 2017

Gander Mountain’s website currently displays a large ad promoting the liquidation sale. The flyer reads that “after 57 years, all locations will be going out of business” and that “everything must go.”

When the company made that announcement, Lemonis immediately took to social media to dispute the closings, even naming several of the locations where he plans to keep the stores in operation.