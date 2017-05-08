Officer arrests suspect in Niles credit union break-in attempt

Police say an officer working the midnight shift Saturday chased and captured a suspect who tried to break into an ATM

Joshua Richards, charged with Breaking & Entering, Safecracking, Vandalism, and Resisting Arrest.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say an officer working the midnight shift chased and captured a suspect in a break-in at a Niles credit union.

At 3:41 a.m. Saturday, an alarm went off at the First Choice Community Credit Union on Warren Avenue. An officer quickly arrived and found two masked men trying to break into the ATM, according to police.

The officer chased and caught one of the men. That suspect refused commands to lay down and told the officer that his accomplice was behind him and armed with a gun, according to police.

The suspect managed to get away but was tackled and subdued after some wrestling and the use of pepper spray, police said.

He was identified by police as 34-year-old Joshua Richards, of Warren.

Richards was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on breaking and entering, safecracking, vandalism and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Monday and entered no plea to the charges.

He was arraigned Monday and entered no plea to the charges. He is set to appear again in court on May 17.

Police are now trying to identify the other suspect.

