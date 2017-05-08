OHSAA Baseball Playoffs set to begin this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Today, the OHSAA begins their playoffs in baseball with first round matchups in Division II. As we begin to focus our attention on the baseball diamond – here’s a few tidbits to remember when you’re out at the games this week:

Since 2007, most playoff wins among area teams

Ursuline – 32

Springfield – 30

Poland – 25

Western Reserve – 23

Canfield – 22

Since 2007, most District Championships among area teams

Ursuline – 7 (2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)

Poland – 5 (2008, 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Western Reserve – 4 (2010, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Springfield – 4 (2008, 2009, 2011, 2013)

Canfield – 3 (2007, 2011, 2012)

Since 2007, most Regional Championships among area teams

Springfield – 3 (2009, 2011, 2013)

Poland – 2 (2015, 2016)

Western Reserve – 2 (2014, 2015)

Ursuline – 2 (2007, 2013)

Since 2007, most wins among area teams who haven’t won a District title

McDonald – 15

Maplewood – 13

South Range – 13

Girard – 12

Lowellville – 11

Mathews – 11

Warren JFK – 11

Since 2014, most playoff wins among area teams

Western Reserve – 15

Poland – 14

Division I – Struthers District Championship

2016: Stow-Munroe Falls 8 Walsh Jesuit 5

2015: Aurora 5 Twinsburg 0

2014: Aurora 6 Nordonia 2

2013: Aurora 13 Fitch 5

2012: Chardon 11 Solon 7

2011: Shaker Heights 4 St. Edward 3

2010: St. Edward 9 Harding 4

2009: St. Edward 10 Eastlake North 0

2008: St. Edward 14 Euclid 0

2007: Fitch 2 St. Edward 1

Division II – Struthers District Championship

2016: Poland 7 Marlington 6

2015: Poland 12 Canfield 2

2014: Poland 8 Mooney 3

2013: Mooney 12 Struthers 0

2012: Canfield 7 Mooney 0

2011: Canfield 5 Ravenna 4

2010: West Branch 2 Canfield 0

2009: Poland 13 Hubbard 3

2008: Poland 9 Mooney 7

2007: Canfield 5 Poland 0

Division III – Struthers District Championship

2016: Canton Central Catholic 3 Mooney 2

2015: Ursuline 13 South Range 3

2014: Ursuline 11 South Range 2

2013: Ursuline 11 South Range 1

2012: Ursuline 3 Girard 2

2011: Ursuline 12 Champion 2

2010: Berkshire 3 Grand Valley 1

2009: Champion 13 Campbell Memorial 3

2008: Ursuline 4 East Palestine 1

Division IV – Struthers District Championship

2016: Western Reserve 3 Jackson-Milton 2

2015: Western Reserve 3 Jackson-Milton 1

2014: Western Reserve 5 Mathews 2

2013: Springfield 10 McDonald 6

2012: Springfield 10 Warren JFK 0

2011: Springfield 15 Columbiana 3

2010: Columbiana 7 Mathews 1

2009: Springfield 5 Columbiana 3

2008: Springfield 10 McDonald 0