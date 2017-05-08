OHSAA Baseball Playoffs set to begin this week

Poland and Western Reserve have each won 3 straight District crowns.

Published:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Today, the OHSAA begins their playoffs in baseball with first round matchups in Division II. As we begin to focus our attention on the baseball diamond – here’s a few tidbits to remember when you’re out at the games this week:

Since 2007, most playoff wins among area teams
Ursuline – 32
Springfield – 30
Poland – 25
Western Reserve – 23
Canfield – 22

Since 2007, most District Championships among area teams
Ursuline – 7 (2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)
Poland – 5 (2008, 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016)
Western Reserve – 4 (2010, 2014, 2015, 2016)
Springfield – 4 (2008, 2009, 2011, 2013)
Canfield – 3 (2007, 2011, 2012)

Since 2007, most Regional Championships among area teams
Springfield – 3 (2009, 2011, 2013)
Poland – 2 (2015, 2016)
Western Reserve – 2 (2014, 2015)
Ursuline – 2 (2007, 2013)

Since 2007, most wins among area teams who haven’t won a District title
McDonald – 15
Maplewood – 13
South Range – 13
Girard – 12
Lowellville – 11
Mathews – 11
Warren JFK – 11

Since 2014, most playoff wins among area teams
Western Reserve – 15
Poland – 14

Division I – Struthers District Championship
2016: Stow-Munroe Falls 8 Walsh Jesuit 5
2015: Aurora 5 Twinsburg 0
2014: Aurora 6 Nordonia 2
2013: Aurora 13 Fitch 5
2012: Chardon 11 Solon 7
2011: Shaker Heights 4 St. Edward 3
2010: St. Edward 9 Harding 4
2009: St. Edward 10 Eastlake North 0
2008: St. Edward 14 Euclid 0
2007: Fitch 2 St. Edward 1

Division II – Struthers District Championship
2016: Poland 7 Marlington 6
2015: Poland 12 Canfield 2
2014: Poland 8 Mooney 3
2013: Mooney 12 Struthers 0
2012: Canfield 7 Mooney 0
2011: Canfield 5 Ravenna 4
2010: West Branch 2 Canfield 0
2009: Poland 13 Hubbard 3
2008: Poland 9 Mooney 7
2007: Canfield 5 Poland 0

Division III – Struthers District Championship
2016: Canton Central Catholic 3 Mooney 2
2015: Ursuline 13 South Range 3
2014: Ursuline 11 South Range 2
2013: Ursuline 11 South Range 1
2012: Ursuline 3 Girard 2
2011: Ursuline 12 Champion 2
2010: Berkshire 3 Grand Valley 1
2009: Champion 13 Campbell Memorial 3
2008: Ursuline 4 East Palestine 1

Division IV – Struthers District Championship
2016: Western Reserve 3 Jackson-Milton 2
2015: Western Reserve 3 Jackson-Milton 1
2014: Western Reserve 5 Mathews 2
2013: Springfield 10 McDonald 6
2012: Springfield 10 Warren JFK 0
2011: Springfield 15 Columbiana 3
2010: Columbiana 7 Mathews 1
2009: Springfield 5 Columbiana 3
2008: Springfield 10 McDonald 0

