Pirates pitcher Taillon has suspected testicular cancer

Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon underwent surgery Monday morning for suspected testicular cancer.

The right-hander had the surgery at Allegheny General Hospital.

After alerting the team’s medical staff of an abnormality, Taillon consulted with Dr. John C. Lyne during the weekend. Lyne performed the surgery.

The recommended treatment plan for Taillon is pending further testing.

Taillon remains on the 10-day disabled list.

