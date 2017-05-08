Poland community leaders talk drug epidemic during panel

Holy Family Church in Poland hosted the special panel Monday night to address the opioid crisis

By Published:
Holy Family Church in Poland hosted a special panel Monday night, as community leaders heard from people on the front lines of the opioid crisis.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Holy Family Church in Poland hosted a special panel Monday night, as community leaders heard from people on the front lines of the opioid crisis.

“Roughly 20 million Americans are addicts and 90 percent are not going into care,” Carolyn Givens of Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic said. “We want to see people succeed. We want to see people be tax paying citizens, raising their children in some form of a unit.”

Givens was part of the addiction awareness panel. She has family members who struggled with addiction.

“Families should not go through this alone and people shouldn’t go through this alone,” Givens said. “I have turned my passion into advocacy.”

Panel members talked about the impact heroin is having on the community.

Poland native Elida Schiavone, a counselor for addiction and mental health, sees the affects firsthand.

“I wanted to hear what some other agencies are doing and just get their input on it,” she said.

Many families in the Valley are being impacted by the opioid crisis — and WKBN covers those stories on a weekly basis. But at the same time, some people say that they’re not directly impacted, so why should they care?

“I think these kind of problems affect all of us one way or another,” said Holy Family Pastor William Connell. “Especially on our friendships and family life.”

“Everybody is affected,” Givens said. “Whether it’s mentally, emotionally, physically or robberies. And there’s crime that affects everybody with prices, with their own homes, their own businesses.”

Givens said addiction also impacts the workforce.

“It can literally be a $440 billion loss to this country,” she said. “If we don’t look at that as an economic issue, I don’t know what is.”

Monday’s addiction awareness panel was just one thing Holy Family Church in Poland is doing.

Later this month on May 22, it’s going to have another discussion — this time about human trafficking awareness. Ohio State Highway Patrol is going to be a part of that discussion.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s