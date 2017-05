AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who was reported missing Monday morning.

Family members of 75-year-old Thomas Herbold say he was last seen around 1 a.m.

He’s wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt, a black coat and black shoes.

Herbold is driving a 2009 Grey Volks Wagon Jetta, license plate number FAH8677.

The family said Herbold has a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Austintown police at (330) 799-9721.