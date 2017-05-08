Raymond M. Matta Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Raymond M. Matta, of Sharpsville, passed away at 10:48 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2017 in Clepper Manor, Sharon. He was 84.

Mr. Matta was born September 13, 1932, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Michael and Mary (Kashimer) Matta.

He was a 1950 graduate of Sharon High School.

Ray was employed by the former Transformer Division of Westinghouse Corporation, Sharon, as a coil winder from 1950-1953, when he enlisted into the U.S. Army. He served until 1955 as a military police.

Following his discharge, he returned to Westinghouse and began college at Youngstown State University. In 1961, Ray earned a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering.

Ray was a senior member of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers. He was also an engineer for U.S. Steel, Youngstown, Ohio, the former Youngstown Sheet and Tube and the former Sawhill Tubular, Sharon. He enjoyed being a part time instructor at YSU for five years. He retired in 1995.

Ray was very active in church and community affairs. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon, where he served as past president of the church council, lector and belonged to the Holy Name Society.

He was a member and adviser to the board of directors of ARC of Mercer County, past president of Sharpsville Little League and past president of Kennedy Christian Parent Teachers Organization.

Ray enjoyed fishing, doing the daily crossword puzzles and the company of his dog, Rex.

Survivors include his wife, the former Violet Rudolph, whom he married on February 20, 1954 in St. Anthony’s Church; three sons, Mark Matta and his wife, Valerie, Jacksonville, Florida, Robert Matta and his wife, Susan, Allentown, Pennsylvania and James Matta and his wife, Maria, Strongsville, Ohio; a sister, Marian Gaugler and her husband, Regis, Pittsburgh; two brothers, Michael Matta and his wife, Muriel, Jackson, New Jersey and Donald Matta, Brookfield, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Robert Rudolph and his wife, Doree, LaVerne, California; eight grandchildren, Zachary, Jillian, Katherine, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Jessica, Jeffrey and Max and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by an infant son, Thomas Ray Matta; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Barbara and Max Rudolph and a sister-in-law, Patricia Matta.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146 or to a charity of your choice.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 12 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 13 in St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.

Interment will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

Please visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com to send online condolences to Raymond's family.



