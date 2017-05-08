Richard R. Kuszmaul Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Richard R. Kuszmaul, 84, of Champion, passed from his earthly home and entered into Heaven to meet his Lord and Savior early Monday, May 8, 2017 at 6:36 a.m., just five days before his 85th birthday. He died at his residence following a three month illness.

Richard was born May 13, 1932 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph and Birdella Slee Kuszmaul.

Richard raised his family in Warren.

He retired from work while living in Medford, Oregon then returned to Warren where he had been residing for the past 13 years.

He was a graduate of Champion High School, class of 1950 and attended the Warren Baptist Temple.

Richard served in the U.S. Marine Corp. from September 1950 – January 1955 and was in the Korean War, returning from combat he continued with the service as a drill instructor. His work experience included working for American Welding in Warren, Ferrotherm Company in Garfield Heights as well as Lynchburg, Virginia, Liberty Baptist College also in Lynchburg, Lone Star Steel in Gilmer, Texas and Longview, Texas and he retired from Quaker Oatmeal Chemical Division living in Medford, Oregon.

Richard enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, building and flying model airplanes, reading and listening to religious music. His favorite and most treasured activity other than spending time with his girls and family was reading, studying and sharing God’s word with others. He taught many Sunday School classes, Bible studies and had even filled the pulpit as a guest speaker when needed.

On December 22, 1952, Richard was united into marriage with Elaine L. Stankey and they shared 65 years together before her passing on March 4, 2017.

Richard lived his life devoted to God, his wife and daughters. He will be greatly missed by the lives he touched. He leaves behind his daughters, Julie M. (Thomas) Fee of Warren and Marilyn K. (Pastor Michael) Gass of Medford, Oregon; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Richard “Ricky” Kuszmaul, Jr.; three brothers; three sisters and his wife, Elaine.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday May 12, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at the Staton- Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.

Officiating will be Pastor James Dittmar and Pastor Michael Gass.

Burial will follow at Champion Cemetery.

