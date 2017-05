WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The westbound lanes of the Route 82 bypass in Warren were shut down Monday night after an SUV rolled over and landed on its side.

The lanes reopened just after 10:30 p.m.

The crash happened a little after 9 p.m. near Larchmont Avenue.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries, but WKBN crews did not see an ambulance on site.

WKBN 27 First News is working to get more details on this developing story. Check back here and watch First News at 11 p.m. for updates.