Samuel E. Adams, Sr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Samuel E. Adams, Sr., age 92, of Salem, died at 12:50 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born October 14, 1924 in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Louis and Marie (Myers) Adams.

Sam worked for 42 years at the Eljer Company as an engineer in the pattern department.

He attended Saint Paul Catholic Church and was a graduate of Turtle Creek High School.

Sam was a member of the Salem V.F.W. Post 892, Salem AmVets Post 45, American Legion, Guilford Lake Ruritan and Historical Society of Salem.

During World War II, he served in the United States Navy and served in the Pacific.

His wife, Rose Mary (Quinn) Adams, whom he married July 26, 1947, preceded him in death on August 8, 2009.

Survivors include two sons, Charles (Connie) Adams and Samuel E. Adams, Jr., both of Salem; three daughters, Betty Jane (Gene) Cook of Salem, Sandy (Butch) Bandy of Unity and Cookie Adams of Salem; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by eight siblings.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 12 at Saint Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 11 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul School, 935 E. State Street, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Adams family.



