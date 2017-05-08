Squiric leads Ridge past Sebring

Ridge will face Brookfield tomorrow in their playoff opener.

Published:
Mineral Ridge Rams High School Baseball - Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Junior Taylor Squiric led Ridge past Sebring, 14-5. Squiric finished the contest with 3 extra base hits including two double and a homerun while driving in 6 runs.

The Rams were also paced by Koby Zupko – who had 3 hits and had 2 RBIs. Cameron Watkins drove in 2 runs.

Last week, the Trojans got the best of the Rams (7-4) on Wednesday. Sebring scored all 5 of their runs in the second inning tonight but was unable to hold onto their 5-1 lead early in the game.

Sebring begins their playoff push by hosting Leetonia on Wednesday.

Mineral Ridge will play at Berkshire tomorrow at 4:30 pm.

