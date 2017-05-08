Steelers sign 5th round pick Brian Allen

The Steelers will host their rookies and other first-year players in a minicamp this weekend.

By Published:
pittsburgh-steelers-football

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed fifth-round draft pick Brian Allen to a four-year contract.

Allen, a cornerback, is the first of Pittsburgh’s eight draft choices to come to terms.

Allen began his college career at Utah as a wide receiver before being converted to defensive back. He appeared in 42 games for the Utes, making 12 starts. He finished his career with 62 tackles, 14 passes defensed and five interceptions.

The Steelers will host their rookies and other first-year players in a minicamp this weekend. Pittsburgh’s organized team activities begin later this month.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s