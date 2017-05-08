Storm Team 27: A cold morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will be a cold morning with temperatures climbing out of the lower 30s. It will be a nice start to the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the middle 50s. The Valley will be back into the 30s tonight with frost and freeze possible. Rain chances hold off until late week.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Freeze Warning early.

High: 55

Tonight: Mostly clear. Frost/freeze possible.

Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Frost possible early.

High: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 37

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for showers. (20%)

High: 66 Low: 41

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 63 Low: 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 59 Low: 43

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 45

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 48

