Storm Team 27: Cold start Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

FROST ADVISORIES AND FREEZE WARNINGS ARE UP ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH MORNING.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Another cold night with low temperatures dropping toward 30°! Some spots will dip into the upper 20’s. The record low for Tuesday is 28°F set in 1983. We will be close. Look for frost and freeze across the area. Cover any plants that may not be able to handle the cold air.

Nice weather expected Tuesday with sunshine to start the day and then increasing clouds through the afternoon. After the cold start, look for highs to push toward 60° by afternoon. Showers will try to build across central and southern Ohio throwing some clouds our way.

Temperatures will climb a little through the week with a small risk for a shower later in the week.

THE FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early, increasing clouds afternoon. Frost early.

High: 60

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 35

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 42

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for showers. (20%)

High: 63 Low: 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 42

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 44

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 56 Low: 41

