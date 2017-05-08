Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Mostly sunny skies and breezy with temperatures warming into the middle 50s. The Valley will be back into the 30s tonight with frost and freeze possible. Rain chances hold off until late week.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy.
High: 55

Tonight: Mostly clear. Frost/freeze possible.
Low: 32

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 65   Low: 37

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Slight chance for showers.  (20%)
High: 66  Low: 41

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High: 63   Low: 44

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 59   Low: 43

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 60   Low: 45

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 65   Low: 48

