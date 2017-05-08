University considers allowing concealed handguns on Ohio campus

The Greene County sheriff worked with Cedarville University on its proposal to allow faculty and staff to carry guns

CEDARVILLE, Ohio  (WCMH) – An Ohio university could soon be the first school in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus. Cedarville University said it’s a proposal that’s been under consideration for a month but now the university is ready to act.

The board of trustees will decide if university faculty and staff with concealed-carry licenses will be allowed to carry guns on campus.

“The overwhelming response was 92 percent in favor of some form of concealed carry,” said Mark Weinstein, university spokesperson.

It’s a policy that was made possible when Governor John Kasich signed a law in March to allow concealed guns on college campuses.

“If there were an intruder, then I feel like having a license to carry would be very convenient for defense purposes,” said student Jordan Fredricks.

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer worked with the university on its plan by answering questions at a panel discussion last month.

“Statistically, we know that most active shooters end when they are confronted,” he said.

School officials closely studied concealed carry policies at the University of Kansas, Texas, and Utah — all institutions that allow faculty and staff to carry concealed weapons on campus.

“The administration, the president believes allowing the faculty the opportunity to exercise their second amendment right and the policy that he has drafted is the best policy for the university. We’ll see what the trustees say,” Weinstein said. 

The board of trustees will make their final decision later this week.

