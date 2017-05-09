Ann Margaret Coulter Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio – Ann Margaret Coulter, age 71, of Hanoverton, died at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born October 8, 1945 in Lackawanna, New York, the daughter of the late Seymour and Esther (Dennies) Longbine.

Ann was a retired bookkeeper and a graduate of Frontier High School in Hamburg, New York.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Coulter, whom she married December 30, 1988; two daughters, Ann (Robert) Cooper of Hanoverton and Jennifer (Brian) Kucia of Brunswick; three stepdaughters, Denise (Scott) Ommert of Wakeman, Jessie Coulter of Heath and Lacy (Aaron) Davis of Heath; three sisters, Elaine (Raymond) Hilderbrandt and Jane (James) Johnson, both of Hamburg, New York and Nancy (Gregory) Pikul, San Diego, California; 3 brothers, Richard (Janice) Longbine, of Hamburg, New York, Robert (Debra) Longbine of Derby, New York and David (Cheryl) Longbine of Orchard Park, New York; five grandchildren and 11 stepgrandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at Saint Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held Friday, May 12 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Coulter family.



