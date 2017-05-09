Austintown crime activity: Man charged with smoking pot at 9/11 Memorial

Tuesday, May 2

7:50 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road, Frank Bond, 23, of Youngstown, charged with drug abuse – marijuana during a traffic stop.

Friday, May 5

7:43 a.m. – 3300 block of Allendale Ave. in Youngstown, a woman reported that someone withdrew money from her account from an ATM in Youngstown. She said she believed she was the victim of a credit card skimmer because she still had her card.

Saturday, May 6

1:09 a.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Regan Jelks, 24, of Youngstown, charged with theft after loss prevention at Walmart reported attempted shoplifting.

1:20 a.m. – 1700 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Joel Schimel, 36, of New Middletown, charged with open container. Police said Schimel was drinking a beer in the parking lot of JRz Pub.

7:42 p.m. – 700 block of Hollywood Dr., Nicholas Pisano, 60, of Canfield, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police said staff at Hollywood Gaming reported that Pisano was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. As security staff escorted Pisano outside, he started poking an employee in the chest and said “I fought bigger people than you, p***y,” according to a police report. After his arrest, Pisano told an officer that he didn’t mean to be threatening, but he disagreed with his arrest and the actions of the employee.

Sunday, May 7

2:58 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Amanda Newcomer, 23, of North Jackson, arrested and charged with theft. An employee at Walmart said Newcomer took several women’s clothing items and shoes and hid them in a purse. When stopped, Newcomer admitted to the theft and said she and her boyfriend needed the items, according to a police report.

5:12 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Angela Ceroli, 33, of Youngstown, charged with theft at Walmart. A Walmart employee said Ceroli was purposefully not scanning several items at the self-checkout line and an investigation found that she had switched the UPC tags on several pieces of merchandise. Ceroli’s daughter was with her and had to be picked up before Ceroli’s arrest, police said.

9:22 p.m. – 5300 block of Mahoning Ave., Jessica Taylor, 34, arrested at Burger King on a warrant out of Youngstown for failure to comply and disorderly conduct.

9:35 p.m. – S. Raccoon and Burkey roads, Cade Adams, 21, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a marijuana charge and additionally charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police said Adams was smoking marijuana at the 9/11 Memorial Park.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Austintown Police Department.

