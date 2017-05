Browns and Steelers preseason dates, times, and television coverage

The NFL preseason dates and times were released today for all 32 teams. The Browns and Steelers will air locally in 7 of their 8 preseason games. The televsion schedule is listed below.

WEEK 1

New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns – Thursday, August 10th at 8pm (MyYTV)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Giants – Friday, August 11th at 7pm (WKBN 27)

WEEK 2

Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Sunday, August 20th at 4pm (MyYTV)

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns – Monday, August 21st at 8pm (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Saturday, August 26th at 7:30pm (WYTV 33)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Saturday, August 26th at 7:30pm – (WYFX Fox Youngstown)

WEEK 4

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers – Thursday, August 31st at 7:30pm (WKBN 27)

Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears – Thursday, August 31st at 8pm (WYTV 33)