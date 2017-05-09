Driver suspected of overdosing plows into Warren sculpture

The accident happened before 2 p.m. at the corner of Mahoning Avenue and High Street NW

By Published:
A driver suspected of overdosing plowed into a bike rack outside of Trumbull Family Fitness on Tuesday afternoon.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver suspected of overdosing plowed into a bike rack outside of Trumbull Family Fitness on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened before 2 p.m. at the corner of Mahoning Avenue and High Street NW.

A Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputy gave the man naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. The driver then regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

The 12-foot metal bike rack sculpture that was destroyed was designed by local artist Doug Meyer. It was the first of four public art projects commissioned by the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

The Warren Police Department is investigating.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s