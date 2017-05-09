Driver suspected of overdosing plows into Warren sculpture

Related Coverage Warren gets bike rack sculpture as part of Trumbull projects

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver suspected of overdosing plowed into a bike rack outside of Trumbull Family Fitness on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened before 2 p.m. at the corner of Mahoning Avenue and High Street NW.

A Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputy gave the man naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. The driver then regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

The 12-foot metal bike rack sculpture that was destroyed was designed by local artist Doug Meyer. It was the first of four public art projects commissioned by the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

The Warren Police Department is investigating.