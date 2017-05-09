Election May 2017: Maria McLaughlin

Name: Maria McLaughlin

City of Residence: Philadelphia

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Superior Court Judge

Facebook: Facebook.com/JudgeMariaMcLaughlin

Twitter: @HonMMcLaughlin

Why should you be elected

I dedicated over 25 years of my legal career to serving the public, while constantly striving to apply the knowledge and experience I gained along the way for the betterment of the citizens of this Commonwealth and the lives of those around me. I made the choice before graduating law school to one day obtain a position in the District Attorney’s Office, where I knew I would be able to acquire a comprehensive understanding of the law and gain invaluable litigation skills. Currently, as a Judge in the Court of Common Pleas, I strive to rule with fairness and empathy, while always following our current legal statutes and maintaining the strict ethical code of conduct that is expected of an elected official and servant of the people.

There are variety of factors that I believe make me well qualified for the position of Superior Court Judge. Serving as Judge within the First Judicial District has offered me extensive practice at efficiently managing voluminous caseloads, and I feel that this experience would benefit me greatly if I were to take on the similarly rigorous schedule of a Superior Court Judge. Furthermore, I have always maintained a good rapport with my fellow Judges, which I know becomes especially important when ruling among a panel of my colleagues. I have invaluable experience in hearing arguments, presiding over a wide variety of complex cases, and drafting opinions, all of which are integral aspects of the work of a Superior Court Judge.

In order to be successful as a Superior Court Judge, I know that one must first possess an undying respect and understanding of the law, a collegial disposition, an impeccable worth ethic, and an unwavering compassion for all people. As both an attorney and a Judge in the Court of Common Pleas, I feel that I have worked hard to consistently demonstrate such qualities and likewise build upon them so that I may become a better public official. My overall record of only five appealed decisions without ever being overturned is further evidence of my sincere dedication to promoting fairness and legality within our judicial system. In the end, as a Superior Court Judge, I only wish to continue fulfilling my lifelong passion to serve my community by rendering fair and just decisions that will ultimately have an impact on a statewide level.

Biography

Judge Maria McLaughlin has remained a steadfast public servant since her graduation from Delaware Law School – Widener University in 1992. Over the past 25 years, she has dedicated her extensive legal career to improving the lives of children and families in the Philadelphia area. In 2003, she became one of the youngest female attorneys ever appointed as Chief in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Judge McLaughlin was elected to the Court of Common Pleas in 2011 and has since continued in her mission to improve the lives of both children and families by requesting to serve her ten year term in Philadelphia Family Court. She strives to rule on every case with an unwavering sense of compassion, fairness and respect for the law. Throughout her tenure on the bench, Judge McLaughlin has never had a decision overturned.

In addition to presiding over a voluminous number of cases, Judge McLaughlin also serves as the co-chair of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas FYI Committee and as the current Vice-President of the Nicholas A. Cipriani Family Law American Inn of Court. She has, on numerous occasions, participated on judicial panels and lectured for the Philadelphia Bar Association, the Delaware County Bar Association, PA Trial Lawyers Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Institute. Judge McLaughlin is married to former Philadelphia City Controller, Jonathan Saidel, and she is the proud mother of two boys, Dante and Julian, both of whom currently attend college.

Judge McLaughlin is a statewide candidate for PA Superior Court. Her primary wish is to continue serving her community by rendering fair and just decisions that will ultimately have an impact on a statewide level.