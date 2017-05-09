Election May 2017: Michael A. Thomas

Name: Michael A. Thomas

City of Residence: Farrell

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Farrell Area School Board

Why should you be elected

My belief in the children of Farrell and Wheatland is the driving force for me seeking office. I will fight for them to receive the best education. I will encourage input from the parents and residents of Farrell and Wheatland when it comes to how the school educates their children. As an Accountant, I will assist the business manager with making sure the districts money is spent on things that benefit the children of the Farrell Area School District. I will make sure we hire the best qualified teachers to educate our children.

Top three priorities

1) Making sure our children receive the best education.

2) Getting more books into the classroom.

3) Making sure we are spending the funds for the school to benefit the students at Farrell Area Schools.

Biography

• I have lived in Farrell for 26 years.

• I served in the United States Army during Desert Storm.

• I received my Bachelors of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from Youngstown State University.

• I served on the Farrell School Board from 2011 to 2015. While on the Board, I was the Chairman of the Finance Committee.

• I have still attended Board meetings although I am currently not on the board.