Harriet I. Jackson Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Harriet I. Jackson, age 104, of Salem, died at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at her home.

She was born October 20, 1912 in Salem, the daughter of the late Willis and Sarah (Hutcheson) McArtor.

Harriet was a 1932 graduate of Salem High School and had worked in the mailroom of the Salem News for 25 years.

She was a member of the Salem First Christian Church, Saxon Retirees, Columbiana Doll Club and the Elks Auxiliary.

Her husband, James Jackson, whom she married August 21, 1933, preceded her in death September 26, 1978.

Survivors include her daughters, Judith Jill Jackson Clay of Salem and Jeri Jo Jackson Smith of Salem; sisters, Lois Irons of Columbiana and Marjorie Herder of West Hills, California; grandchildren, Cali (Robert) Shoen of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Cacy Capel Miranda of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Linda (George) Henshaw of Hudson, Ohio and Debra Hale of Canfield; stepgrandchildren, Kevin Smith of Columbiana, Lisa Smith Detweiler of Easton, Pennsylvania and many more who considered her their grandmother; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Mallory Miranda, Halle and Alec Detweiler, Cooper and Chloe Smith and Derek Hale.

Preceding her in death were two sisters, Christine Pratt and Virginia Scullion; two brothers, Herbert McArtor and Richard McArtor; a sister-in-law, Mary E. Jackson and a grandson, Derf Capel.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 15 at the Grandview Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Leonard Moore officiating.

There are no calling hours.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Alumni Association, 330 East State St., Salem, Ohio 44460 or First Christian Church of Salem, 1151 East 6th Street, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

