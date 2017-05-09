Lawrence R. Reed Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. in the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. for Mr. Lawrence Rosber Reed Jr., 49, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Mr. Reed, affectionately known as “Little Larry”, was born July 28, 1967, a son of Lawrence R. and Joann Anderson Reed, Sr.

He attended East High and Austintown Fitch. He also attended Tennessee State College.

He worked at Larry’s Lounge and Reed’s Barber Shop, both businesses owned and operated by his father and he also worked in the auto body industry.

He enjoyed playing football in his younger years, playing drums and the bass guitar, roller skating, working on cars, cooking and loved being with his children and grandson. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Joan Reed; six children, Lawrence III, Lamar, Serena, Larrissa, Latrell and Issiah Reed, all of Youngstown; a grandson, Semir; siblings, Darlene Webber, Roslyn, Cleckey, Timothy and Fredrick Dawson, Brender, Tonya, Timothy and Tim Reed and Edward Dothard, all of Youngstown; Linda McCoy, whom was the mother of his children and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence “Larry” Reed, Sr. and two brothers, Gary and Isaiah Reed.

Please visit www.fdmasonmemorialfh.com to send online condolences to Lawrence’s family.



Order Flowers Here