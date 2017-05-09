Loretta Lynn rescheduling Warren concert

The 85-year-old singer was hospitalized last week after having a stroke

By Published:
Loretta Lynn
FILE - In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. A posting on country music legend Lynn's website says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke. The posting says Lynn was admitted into a Nashville hospital on Thursday night, May 4, 2017, after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music artist Loretta Lynn is canceling her June 9th performance at Packard Music Hall.

The concert will be rescheduled for December 2. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new show date.

Those who wish to receive a refund are asked to visit their point of purchase.

The 85-year-old singer was hospitalized last week after having a stroke. Her website said she was expected to make a full recovery.

Lynn continues to tour and record regularly but had to postpone shows last year after suffering injuries in a fall that required surgery. She is set to release a new album this August, called “Wouldn’t It Be Great,” and she will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s