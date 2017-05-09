Military jet gives Niles company big boost

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – For some, the future of military aviation lies in Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning 2. The aircraft is expected to one day replace five other fighter aircraft now in use by the United States, and it has a significant connection to the Mahoning Valley.

Arconic Titanium and Engineered Products in Niles, which was once known as RMI Inc., processes all of the titanium that’s used on the F-35. The work is part of its contract with Lockheed-Martin.

“Every year millions of pounds of titanium are shipped from this facility that is subsequently turned into more than 1,600 parts for the F-35,” said Jeremy Halford, president of Arconic Titanium and Engineered Products.

That production turnout has made Arconic a major supplier for Lockheed Martin.

“Because of the long-term agreements that are in place, Arconic is going to be our partner for a long time,” said J.R. McDonald, vice-president government affairs at Lockheed Martin.

The Niles facility currently employs about 650 people, but 100 of those workers were hired over the last twelve months to help with increased business coming from Lockheed Martin as well as commercial airline makers Airbus and Boeing.

Right now, there are more than 200 F-35s in service around the world, and the government wants even more. Halford said 66 aircraft are in production this year and that will increase to 180 at full production.

“All that titanium is going to come from Niles. believe it or not,” Halford said. “It will almost certainly have to mean new jobs for the facility.”

The F-35 has its critics; among them is President Donald Trump. Mr. Trump earlier this year threatened to stop the project if Lockheed had not cut its price, which is now around $100 million each. Valley Congressman Tim Ryan says the plane provides state of the art equipment for the military, security for the country, and jobs for Americans.

“I think my job is to make sure that this money we are spending, $500 to $500 billion a year, is spent in places like Niles, Ohio for manufacturing,” Ryan said.

A cockpit simulator of the aircraft was available at the Niles facility. Congressman Ryan was even given an opportunity to try it out.