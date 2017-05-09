Mineral Ridge’s Devine Redding signs with Chiefs

Former Mineral Ridge running back Devine Redding has signed a rookie free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Redding took part in the team’s rookie minicamp this past weekend. He will now compete for a spot on the 53-man roster through OTA’s, and the Chief’s mandatory minicamp, which runs June 13th through the 15th.

Redding played his junior year of high school at Mineral Ridge, and finished the season with 110 carries for 1,080 yards and 17 touchdowns in just 9 games. He transferred to Cleveland Glenville his senior year, and finished as the Division II State Runner-Up.

Redding played three years at the University of Indiana, and rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the last 2 seasons. He finished his college career with 2,252 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns. Redding averaged over 4 yards per carry his junior season, and left early for the NFL.