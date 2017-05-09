Pa. considering expanded smoking ban

House Bill 1309 was introduced Friday by House Health Committee Chairman Matthew Baker, R-Tioga County

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Lawmakers are considering a new bill that would end indoor smoking at bars, casinos, clubs and hotels that still allow it in Pennsylvania.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, the bill would get rid of a list of exemptions in the 2008 Clean Indoor Air Act that lets businesses continue to allow smoking under certain conditions.

GRANTED EXCEPTIONS COUNTY BY COUNTY  

Bars can still allow smoking under the 2008 law if 20-percent or less of its sales come from food.

Casinos can allow smoking on a portion of their gaming floors but not the whole floor, and hotels can designate up to 25-percent of their rooms as smoking rooms.

The bill says that smoking will still be allowed in private homes.

There are 18 lawmakers who are sponsoring the bill including both Democrats and Republicans.

The proposal needs approval from the Health Committee, the House, the Senate and the governor to become a law.

