Paul Oskorip Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Paul Oskorip passed away at the Hospice House with his family at his side on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

He was born on April 3, 1933, the son of Nickolas Oskorip) and Nellie Sokol.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired U.S. Steel Worker.

He loved all types of sports teams from Cleveland and lived a healthy life of great exercise.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Patricia and Jim Hill, both of Youngstown and Sandra Lynn Hawes of Canfield; his grandchildren, Tricia Oskorip, Michael James Hawes, Monica Lynn Hawes and Alyssia Nicole Hawes; his brother, Walter and Marilyn Oskorip of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Agnes (Repko) and his parents.

Friends may call Thursday, May 11 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

Interment will be held at the Lake Park Cemetery with full military honors.

Interment will be held at the Lake Park Cemetery with full military honors.

