Poland baseball blanks Ursuline in Sectional Final

Poland advances to face Canfield in the District Semifinals on May 15th

By Published:
Poland plated eight runs in the first inning in a 10-0 win over Ursuline in the Division II Sectional Final.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland plated eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, and never looked back in a 10-0 win over Ursuline in five innings in the Division II Sectional Finals Tuesday afternoon.

Dan Klase allowed just two hits with two strikeouts in the complete game victory for Poland. He threw just sixty pitches on the day.

Klase also went 1-2 with 2 RBI’s at the plate.

Pad O’Shaughnessy went 2-3 with an RBI, while Braden Olson went 1-3 with a 3-run triple. Don Drummond also drove in a pair of runs with a double. Cole Kosco added two hits in the victory.

Ursuline’s lone two hits came from Vince Armeni and Colgan Knox who each notched a single. The Irish ends the season with a record of 7-17.

Poland improves to 14-6 overall on the season. The Bulldogs advance to face Canfield in the Division II District Semifinals Monday May 15 at Cene Park in Struthers. First pitch is set for 4PM.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s