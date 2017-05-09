Police say feud between neighbors involved mace and reports of shots fired

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a dispute between neighbors ended when officers were called to the south side on reports of shots fired.

The scene unfolded Sunday night just after midnight when police were called to the 2600 block of Taft Avenue on reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, witnesses said that a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Bianca Marquita Starks, was in her neighbor’s yard firing a gun.

According to a police report, a woman told police she was inside her house when she heard several shots fired. She said she didn’t see anyone but heard a female yelling expletives and recognized the voice as that of Starks. She told police Starks was mad at her because she had maced her earlier that day.

Another witness told police they saw Starks standing at the corner and firing a gun, the report stated.

Officers did not find any shell casings in the area and when they went to Starks’ house, no one answered the door and officers noted that they heard someone say, “Shhh.”

Police took a report and left the scene only to be called back five minutes later on reports of gunfire again. For a second time, officers went to Starks’ house where there was no answer but said they could hear someone running up the steps.

When officers left the scene this time, they stayed in the area and worked their way behind the house where they heard Starks on her front porch yelling, “B****!, I got 20 more bullets for your ass,” the report stated.

Officers arrested Starks at the scene but did not find a firearm on her or inside the house, according to the police report.

Starks was charged with aggravated menacing. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Monday and bond was set at $3,500. She is scheduled for a pretrial hearing May 23.