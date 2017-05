YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lincoln Avenue will be closed between Wick and Fifth avenues, beginning Tuesday.

The road closure will be in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, according to Deputy Director of Public Works Charles Shasho.

Shasho said crews will be applying pavement markings in the area.

Pedestrian and business access will be available via side streets, and detours will be posted.