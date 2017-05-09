Rebecca Sue Burlingame-Hansen Obituary

SAYBROOK, Ohio – Rebecca Sue Burlingame-Hansen, age 40, died on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, after a sudden illness.

As a loving gift to others, she has donated tissue and organs so many others may live on.

She was born on October 31, 1976 in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of Susan Marlene (Dahl) and Gerald Burlingame.

Beck was a 1994 graduate of Howland High School and graduated from Ashtabula Technical College as a LPN.

She worked for Cardinal Woods Skilled Nursing of Madison, Ohio and for Legends Home Health of Ashtabula, Ohio.

Beck enjoyed reading, camping, going to the beach and taking motorcycle rides but above all she loved her children, friends and enjoying time with them.

She is preceded in death by her mom, Susan M. Burlingame.

Survivors include her twin daughters, Kaylin Marie Hansen of Mentor, Ohio and Kylie Sue Hansen of Painesville, Ohio; her son, Alexander Douglas Hansen of Saybrook, Ohio; her dad, Gerald “Burly” Burlingame of Naples, Florida; her sister, Michelle L. (Cory) VanKanegan of Kinsman, Ohio and her boyfriend, Jonathan A. Vanac of Saybrook, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 11 at 5:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Friends Church, 2300 Hubbard Road, Madison, Ohio, 44057, with Rev. Elizabeth L. Brainard officiating.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman, Ohio with an online guestbook available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

