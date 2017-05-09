Road rage: When your car becomes a weapon

Related Coverage Road rage rollover crash closed portion of Route 82 bypass

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cases of road rage are on the rise across the country. In fact, police are investigating a crash in Bazetta Township Monday as a possible road rage incident.

At some point or another, we’ve all been frustrated while driving. Maybe because of a traffic jam, someone driving a little too slow or we get cut off. But when it becomes road rage, that irritation can escalate in some people and turn violent.

According to AAA, any unsafe driving behavior, performed deliberately and with ill intention or disregard for safety, can constitute aggressive driving. Potentially aggressive actions – such as tailgating, erratic lane changing, or illegal passing – are a factor in up to 56% of fatal crashes. In extreme cases, this may escalate to road rage.

Staying calm while driving is something every driver should work at, and there are some ways to make sure your temper stays in check behind the wheel.

Sergeant Jason Bonar with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said road rage is nothing new.

“I think road rage has always been there since the first Model T rolled off the assembly line. There’s always been somebody that’s in a hurry to get somewhere and somebody’s keeping them from doing it,” Bonar said.

While road rage may have been around a long time, police agree it is happening more often. A 2016 AAA survey revealed that nearly 80 percent of drivers admitted to at least one instance of aggressive driving within a year.

Bonar said that kind of driving is not worth it, especially with the advent of technology that allows other motorists to easily report aggressive drivers, and there is the likelihood that someone will get a video.

“A lot of incidents are being recorded. That is what people don’t realize. Everybody is watching,” Bonar said.

Bonar said reporting aggressive driving is critical. He said you can expect an aggressive driver to keep behaving that way until he or she reaches their destination, so it is going to continue but reporting it may stop it.

There are no specific road rage laws in Ohio, but the behavior could lead to other offenses such as following too close or reckless operation.

What angers drivers the most:

Cutting off. When you merge, make sure you have plenty of room. Use your turn signal to show your intentions before making a move. If you make a mistake and accidentally cut someone off, try to apologize to the other driver with an appropriate gesture. If someone cuts you off, slow down and give them room to merge into your lane. Driving slowly in the left lane. If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move over and let them by. You may be “in the right” because you are traveling at the speed limit — but you may also be putting yourself in danger by making drivers behind you angry. In many states and provinces, the law requires you to travel in the right lane and use the far left lane only for passing. Besides, it’s simple courtesy to move over and let other drivers by. Tailgating. Drivers get angry when they are followed too closely. Allow at least a two-second space between your car and the car ahead. [When you see the car pass a fixed point, you should be able to count at least “one-thousand, two-thousand” before you pass that point.] If you think another car is driving too slowly and you are unable to pass, pull back and allow more space, not less. That way if the car does something unexpected you will have time to get out of the way. You should be able to see the headlights of the car behind you in your rear-view mirror. If you feel you are being followed too closely, signal and pull over to allow the other driver to go by. Gestures. Almost nothing makes another driver angrier than an obscene gesture. Keep your hands on the wheel. Avoid making any gestures that might anger another driver, even “harmless” expressions of irritation like shaking your head. Be a cautious and courteous driver. Signal every time you merge or change lanes, and whenever you turn. Use your horn rarely, if ever. If you and another driver see a parking space at the same time, let that person have it. And if another driver seems eager to get in front of you, say “Be my guest.” When you respond this way, after a while “be my guest” becomes your automatic response and you won’t be as offended by other drivers’ rudeness.

How to avoid an angry driver:

Steer clear. Give angry drivers lots of room. A driver you may have offended can “snap” and become truly dangerous.

Avoid eye contact. If another driver is acting angry with you, don’t make eye contact. Looking or staring at another driver can turn an impersonal encounter between two vehicles into a personal duel.

Get help. If you believe the other driver is following you or is trying to start a fight, get help. If you have a cell phone, use it to call the police. Otherwise, drive to a place where there are people around, such as a police station, convenience store, shopping center, or even a hospital.

Adjust your attitude. The most important actions you can take to avoid aggressive driving take place inside your head. By changing your approach to driving, you can make every trip more pleasant.

Forget winning. For too many motorists, driving becomes a contest. Do you allow the shortest possible time for a trip and then race the clock? If something happens to slow you down do you get angry? The solution: Allow more time for your trip. You’ll be amazed at how much more relaxed you feel when you have a few extra minutes.

Put yourself in the other driver’s shoes. Instead of judging the other driver, try to imagine why he or she is driving that way. Someone speeding and constantly changing lanes may be a volunteer fireman, or a physician rushing to a hospital. Someone who jerks from one lane to another may have a bee in the car or a crying baby. Whatever their reason, it has nothing to do with you. Stay cool and don’t take the other drivers’ actions personally.

If you think you have a problem, ask for help. Courses in anger management have been shown to reduce heart attacks. These same techniques can also help angry drivers.

To report an aggressive driver, call #677.