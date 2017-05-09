Stella Mary Wesolek Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Stella Mary (Siarkowski) Wesolek, 94, of 9 Penn Ave. Apt. 812, Greenville House, Greenville, Pennsylvania, formerly of South Side Pittsburgh, passed away at 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Stella was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 18, 1922, the daughter to the late, Francis and Theophila (Czaplejewoz) Siarkowski.

She attended St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Greenville.

Stella worked for many years as a tour guide at the Gulf Building, now called Gulf Tower, in Pittsburgh, which she greatly enjoyed. Following retirement, she was a homemaker.

Stella loved to crochet, sew, go camping, play bingo, put puzzles together and go out to eat. She was famous for her homemade holiday candies and cookies. Stella was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was married to Bernard Wesolek on July 16, 1945 and he preceded her in death on August 12, 1977.

Stella is survived by her sister, Helen Persang of Florida. Also surviving are her daughter, Linda J. Riley and her husband, Kenneth, of Greenville; two sons, Robert Wesolek of Pittsburgh and William Wesolek of Greenville; six grandchildren, Kimberly Struble and her husband, Terry, of Clearfield, Lisa Schuessler of Greenville, Michael Schuessler of Slippery Rock, Jessica Brown and her husband, Aaron, of Greenville, Rachel Wesolek of Transfer and Dana Benton and her husband, Brian, of Pittsburgh; nine great-grandchildren, Brittany Struble, Ashley Struble and Beth Struble, all of Clearfield, Dalaney Brown and Lucas Brown, both of Greenville, Dreyvin Livingston and Demeryk Livingston, both of Transfer and Kelsie Masullo and Dillon Benton, both of Pittsburgh.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Francis Sorocko and Catherine Vukela; daughter-in-law, Lynn Ann Wesolek and four brothers, John Siarkowski, Stanley Siarkowski, Chester Siarkowski and Raymond Siarkowski.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 14 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High St., Greenville, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15 with Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, pastor of the Notre Dame church in Hermitage, as celebrant.

Burial will be held at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Greenville Senior Center, PO Box 109, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



