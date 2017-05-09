Storm Team 27: Dry weather expected Wednesday

Scattered clouds will remain in the forecast tonight as temperatures slide into the mid to upper 30’s by morning.  There is a small risk for a pocket of light frost in spots by early morning.  Look for another rebound in temperatures Wednesday with afternoon highs pushing into the upper 60’s.  A few spots will reach 70°!

The risk for rain showers will return to the forecast late Wednesday night into Thursday.  The chance is low.  The risk for rain showers will remain in the forecast through the end of the week.

A small chance for an isolated shower into Mother’s Day weekend.  A better chance Saturday.

THE FORECAST

Wednesday: Scattered clouds.
High: 69

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers late. (40%)
Low: 44

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. (60%)
High: 69

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (30%)
High: 59 Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 63 Low: 42

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 43

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 49

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 58

