Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny, dry, warmer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

  

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
 It will be another nice, but cool day with sunshine around to start the day. Clouds will increase through the afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 50s to near 60. Showers will try to build across central and southern Ohio throwing some clouds our way.

Temperatures will climb a little through the week with a small risk for a shower later in the week and into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny early, increasing clouds afternoon.
High: 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 35

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for showers. (30%)
High: 65 Low: 42

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for showers. (20%)
High: 63 Low: 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 42

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 44

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 56 Low: 41

