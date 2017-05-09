Tractor-trailer pulls down power lines in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer clipped a utility pole, bringing down wires in Youngstown on Tuesday afternoon.

The pole was on top of the truck at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Canfield Road.

No one was injured.

Police are directing traffic around the area, and crews have been called out to repair the lines.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 915 power outages in Youngstown and six in Boardman Township, according to First Energy’s power outage map.

Check back here for updates or tune into WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.