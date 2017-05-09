Trumbull County agency cuts ribbon on new senior facility

Parkman Landing is the newest building in the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing system

The ribbon was cut on a new senior housing facility in Warren, Ohio.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new $10.8 million senior apartment building on Parkman Road in Warren is now open.

Parkman Landing is the newest building in the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority’s (TMHA) system. The grand opening was Tuesday, but several tenants are already calling the new building home.

The complex was built with state and federal grants along with bank loans. There are 60 new low-income homes at the independent-living facility for seniors ages 55 and older.

The rent is based on income. Thirty-three percent of the units are at or below 30 percent of the area medium gross income.

Parkman Landing is only one part of a long-term building plan.

“We are always looking to acquire property. We are always looking for new opportunities to build new properties,” said Donald Emerson, executive director of TMHA. “We need to make sure that our portfolio is responsive to the needs of our local communities.”

Parkman Landing is also part of a new look for the agency. Emerson said they take many factors into account when they construct new buildings.

“One of the things we want to make sure that we do whenever we build anything, especially within neighborhoods, is to make sure the buildings that we build fit those neighborhoods as well,” Emerson said.

The eventual goal for TMHA is to abandon older facilities such as the aging Riverview complex for new, modern complexes.

Parkman Landing offers a community room with a kitchenette, lounge, patio, on-site laundry facilities, electronic door access control system, social services and 24-hour call outs.

For more information on residency, contact TMHA at 330-369-1533.

