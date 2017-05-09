Valley lawmaker commits to fighting for new planes at Vienna airbase

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station provides support for military missions overseas and an aerial spray unit

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said one of his priorities in Washington will be to bring new state-of-the-art aircraft to the Valley’s Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

He was one of those trying out the simulator for the military’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Tuesday morning in Niles.

Ryan said he and other Ohio lawmakers intend to work with the Secretary of the Air Force to ensure there is an ongoing mission for the C-130 aircraft at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

“It’s a very diverse base. It’s a new base with new housing,” he said. “If you’re gonna consolidate, consolidate things at that base and those new planes should be there, and we’re gonna work really hard to make that happen.”

The airbase provides both support for military missions overseas, as well as a peacetime function with its aerial spray unit.

Earlier this year, Congress approved a new spending authorization bill containing language directing the Air Force to look at upgrading the planes based in Vienna — possibly with brand new models.

Ryan said it’s still too early to know if or when those upgrades will take place.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s