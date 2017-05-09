‘Walking bus’ helps Youngstown students get to school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A school bus in Youngstown wasn’t driving on the road, rather, it was on the sidewalk.

Tuesday morning, the “walking bus” helped children navigate their way to school and encouraged them to stay active. Led by a team of police officers and city leaders, including Mayor John McNally, the walking bus took students down the street, through crosswalks and other situations they will encounter before they get to class.

Organizers said kids that walk and bike to school are more energized to start the school day.

“Research has shown that walking and biking helps students focus more in school, which would improve their grades, and that is really what we want — our students to succeed,” said Safe Routes to School Coordinator Heather Bielik.

The walkers will meet every Tuesday and walk to school until the end of the school year.

The event is hosted by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation, Youngstown City Schools and City Kids Care.