Wells pitches a 1-hitter for LaBrae

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Sam Wells tossed a 1-hitter in LaBrae’s 10-0 victory over Pymatuning Valley. Wells also struck out 10 batters on 70 pitches.

Colton Stoneman and Zack Morris each finished with 2 hits for the Vikings. Stoneman scored twice and drove in 2 runs while stealing a pair of bases. J.T. Wolke had the team’s lone extra base hit (double) and closed out the contest with 2 RBIs.

The Lakers were led by Logan Giddings’ single which was the team’s only hit.

LaBrae will face Berkshire tomorrow at 4:30 pm in the Division III Sectional Championship.