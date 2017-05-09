Youngstown man charged with assaulting woman at X-Hale Hookah Lounge

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing a felonious assault charge after a woman reported that he assaulted her at the X-Hale Hookah Lounge.

Levi Dunn, 24, was arrested Friday at Maddens Bar.

Police said the previous day, Dunn had assaulted a 20-year-old Mineral Ridge woman.

She told police that she was there with two friends at the hookah lounge when Dunn sat down at a table next to her and yelled at her, calling her a name. She said he continued yelling at her, she stood up and he pushed her, causing her to fall and hit her head against the table and floor.

The woman said she blacked out for some time and was taken to the hospital.

Police said the woman was diagnosed with a concussion and broke both of her wrists.

Police said a text message from Dunn to the victim admitted that he pushed her because she slapped him. Dunn was apologetic in the text message saying he didn’t think that she would fall back that hard or far and that he was sick to his stomach, a police report said.

The woman said she used to work at the hookah lounge and knew Dunn, who was a frequent customer. She said he did “have a thing” for her in the past.

Dunn appeared in court on Monday and entered no plea to the charge. His case is set for a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. May 24.