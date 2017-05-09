Youngstown Schools CEO takes heat from city leader, responds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A prominent leader in Youngstown criticized the city school system CEO Krish Mohip on several issues Tuesday. Mohip later responded to everything that was said.

Backed by members of the Community Leadership Coalition on Education, the Reverend Ken Simon stood on the steps of the Youngstown Board of Education and started his criticism of Mohip with the salaries of 11 administrators that range from $75,000-$134,000 per year.

“That’s millions of tax-payer dollars being spent, wasted and drained from the Youngstown City Schools on top heavy administration,” Rev. Simon said.

“We do have to reinvest in our leadership to bring some of the best and brightest to this school district,” Mohip said. “We will have to pay what they’re worth.”

Rev. Simon then questioned the move of Youngstown Early College from Youngstown State to the Board of Education offices.

“The CEO and his leadership team are arrogantly tinkering with viable and effect programs,” he said.

Mohip responded, “We’re looking to expand that — we’re not trying to break it down. We’re not trying to water it down [and] we’re not trying to make a change other than give 450 more student the opportunity.”

Rev. Simon questioned allowing students from other districts to attend Youngstown Early College. It’s a policy one school official says has been in place since Youngstown already has open enrollment.

Finally, The Reverend questioned accountability.

“Remember, all these decision are being made with no accountability to the elected board, to the parents or to the tax paying citizens of our community,” Rev. Simon said.

“When it comes to community involvement,” Mohip said, “I’ve held over 80 community events to get input from the constituents and from taxpayers and people that are the stakeholders of this district.”

The Youngstown School Board also met Monday evening.

It unanimously voted to deny the company that redeveloped the downtown Wells building a 12-year, 100 percent tax abatement. Before the vote, the city was criticized for approving what school board members said are too many abatement’s.