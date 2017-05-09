YSU tailback Jody Webb invited to NFL rookie camp

The Los Angeles Chargers have invited Webb to their Rookie Minicamp, which runs May 12th through the 14th

Jody Webb

Former Youngstown State tailback Jody Webb will get his shot in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers have invited Webb to their Rookie Minicamp, which runs May 12th through the 14th.

Webb left YSU as the program’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards with 5,247. During his college career, he racked up 3,259 yards rushing, 896 yards receiving, and 1,092 yards on kickoff returns.

Webb impressed NFL scouts during YSU’s Pro Day on March 14th, when he arrived with 10 pounds of added muscle, benched 225 pounds 15 times, and ran the 40 yard dash with staggering times of 4.39 and 4.41.

