Amber Alert issued for child out of Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a child missing from Akron.

Police believe 1-year-old Darius Heard, Jr. was taken by his non-custodial father, 27-year-old Darius Heard, Sr.

Heard, Sr. is described as a black male, 6 foot tall, with a goatee.

Darius Heard, Jr. was last seen wearing a striped Nautica polo and a diaper.

He is believed to be driving a silver Chevrolet Sonic with possibly a Texas registration. The car is rental with a blue Enterprise sticker on it.

Police are gathering more identifying information and will be releasing a photo soon.