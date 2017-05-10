Amber Alert issued for child out of Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a child missing from Akron.
Police believe 1-year-old Darius Heard, Jr. was taken by his non-custodial father, 27-year-old Darius Heard, Sr.
Heard, Sr. is described as a black male, 6 foot tall, with a goatee.
Darius Heard, Jr. was last seen wearing a striped Nautica polo and a diaper.
He is believed to be driving a silver Chevrolet Sonic with possibly a Texas registration. The car is rental with a blue Enterprise sticker on it.
Police are gathering more identifying information and will be releasing a photo soon.
